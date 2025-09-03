Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. (archive image) dpa

Two years ago, "Friends" star Matthew Perry was found dead with an anaesthetic in his blood. A drug supplier has now pleaded guilty to supplying him with ketamine.

A drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen" has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the 42-year-old supplied the dose of the anaesthetic that led to the actor's death in October 2023.

The woman faces the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison, with sentencing expected in December. Show more

A drug supplier has admitted her guilt in court in California in connection with the death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry.

The woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" pleaded guilty to five charges, US media reported. According to the public prosecutor's office, the 42-year-old had, among other things, supplied the dose of the anaesthetic ketamine that led to the actor's death in October 2023.

Drug dealer faces maximum sentence

The woman faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. The sentence is to be announced in December. The drug supplier was arrested in August 2024 and initially pleaded not guilty. In return for her guilty plea, the public prosecutor dropped some charges and a trial.

In addition to the drug supplier, two doctors, an assistant and an acquaintance of the actor were also arrested after Perry's death. These four have already admitted to supplying Perry with ketamine. The sentences are to be imposed in the coming months.

Death in the hot tub

Perry (54) was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction.

According to reports, he had undergone ketamine therapy under medical supervision for depression and anxiety. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.

Ketamine has been a proven anesthetic for decades. People with treatment-resistant depression can also be treated with ketamine under certain conditions. Some partygoers also use the drug as an illegal club drug.