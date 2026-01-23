The citizens’ movement “Agissons!” began collecting signatures on Tuesday for the federal initiative for free public transportation. The initiators now have 18 months to collect the required 100,000 signatures.

The popular initiative, titled “For Free, Public, and High-Quality Local Transportation,” had already been launched in March. Steven Tamburini, spokesperson for the nonpartisan citizens’ movement “Agissons!”, which initiated the proposal, said on Tuesday at the launch of the signature drive in Renens, VD, that the initiative aims to invest heavily in local public transportation.

Citizens should “have a free choice of mobility options—in terms of access, quality, and price,” Tamburini said.

In April 2023, the Federal Supreme Court rejected free public transportation. Switzerland’s highest court upheld the Grand Council of the Canton of Fribourg’s decision to declare a corresponding cantonal initiative invalid. In the Federal Supreme Court’s view, the initiative violated the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that “the fares paid by public transit users must cover a reasonable portion of the costs.”

As a result of the ruling, similar proposals in several other cantons—particularly in Neuchâtel, Vaud, and Geneva, as well as in German-speaking Switzerland—were blocked.

The “Agissons!” initiative therefore proposes amending the Federal Constitution to guarantee “frequent, high-quality public transportation accessible throughout the entire country” for everyone. To this end, it calls for a fund of eight billion francs per year, which would be used to increase service frequencies and regional connectivity, as well as to expand intermodality and connections between different modes of transportation.