Greenpeace activists have used the wax figure of President Macron to protest against the ongoing French import of gas and artificial fertilizer from Russia.

Activists kidnap the wax figure of President Macron in Paris. After stops at the Russian embassy, a company headquarters and the police, the wax Macron is back in the museum.

Greenpeace activists have protested against the import of gas and fertilizer from Russia with a figure of French President Emmanuel Macron that was stolen from the wax museum in Paris.

The wax Macorn has now returned safely to the museum's exhibition rooms.

In protest against France's gas and fertilizer imports from Russia, the activists had previously placed the wax figure in front of the Russian embassy. Show more

A wax figure of President Emmanuel Macron that was removed from a museum in Paris by Greenpeace activists has returned safely to the exhibition rooms, according to the museum. The museum director was alerted at night because the wax Macron had been left abandoned in front of the headquarters of the electricity company EDF, the Musée Grévin announced, as reported by the magazine "Paris Match". Police officers had taken the Macron figure to the police station.

After museum staff had checked that the wax Macron had survived his trip out of the museum unscathed, they took him out of police custody and placed him back behind his museum desk.

Protest against imports from Russia

In protest against France's gas and fertilizer imports from Russia, Greenpeace activists removed the wax figure from the museum on Monday and placed it in front of the Russian embassy. According to Greenpeace, the aim was to denounce Macron's contradictory policy, which supports Ukraine on the one hand, but maintains trade with Russia on the other.

In front of the EDF headquarters, Greenpeace had hung a sign with the words "Poutine-Macron Alliés radioactifs" (Putin-Macron radioactive allies) on the figure to protest against the ongoing cooperation between France and Russia on nuclear energy.

Wax president carefully wrapped up

The activists took great care during their action, wrapped the presidential figure and immediately called the museum director with the promise that he would get his Macron back safe and sound after the protest. It is expected that the museum will now withdraw its complaint in the case.