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Online parents' evening Kids & AI - opportunities and risks

Mario Stübi

23.3.2026

On Tuesday, March 31 at 8 p.m., the time has come: at Swisscom's online parents' evening on YouTube and blue Zoom D, experts will show how to safely guide children and young people with AI.

23.03.2026, 11:21

23.03.2026, 11:56

Artificial intelligence has long been part of the everyday lives of children and young people - in learning, in apps or on social media - often without their parents' knowledge. The online parents' evening entitled "Kids & AI - opportunities and risks" is aimed at parents who want to guide their children safely and responsibly through the digital world.

Online parents' evening. How Manu Burkart gets his children off their cell phones

Online parents' eveningHow Manu Burkart gets his children off their cell phones

This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom

Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.

Together with experts, Claudia Lässer discusses, among other things, where children come into contact with AI today, what opportunities AI offers for learning and development and where risks such as fake news, misinformation, data protection problems or shortcuts in the learning process lie

The program addresses typical concerns of parents - from "My child believes everything AI says" to "I have no idea about AI myself" - and provides guidance, media skills and practical ideas for everyday family life. Informative, understandable and close to parents' everyday lives.

Tuesday, March 31, live at 8 p.m. on blue Zoom and YouTube.

The panel

Werner Odermatt

Has been working as a primary school teacher and media educator for many years. Change and AI are part of his everyday life. He is the father of three grown-up sons aged 23, 27 and 30.

Sarah Genner

She specializes in the impact of digital media and technologies on people, society and the world of work. She is the author of numerous studies and publications, such as the parenting guide "Medienkompetenz" and the book "ABC Digital". From 2010 to 2018, she was a member of the media psychology specialist group at the ZHAW and co-author of the JAMES study.

Michael In Albon

He is the youth media protection officer at Swisscom, a linguist and father of two sons aged 16 and 18.

Claudia Lässer

Foto der Moderatorin Claudia Lässer

She is CEO of Entertainment Programm AG and heads the blue Sport and blue News divisions of Swisscom's pay-TV channel blue+. She is the mother of a 10-year-old daughter.

Everything about the online parents' evening

  • Topic: Kids & AI - opportunities and risks
  • Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Broadcast live on YouTube and blue Zoom D
  • Free of charge and without registration
  • The experts Michael In Albon, Werner Odermatt and Sarah Genner are guests of Claudia Lässer
  • Parents and experts discuss the risks and opportunities of AI together
  • There is concrete help and much more.
  • During the evening, parents can ask their questions in the YouTube chat - experts will answer them live.
Show more

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