Kilauea in Hawaii has erupted again. (December 23, 2024) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Natalia Deligne

One of the world's most active volcanoes has spewed lava again. Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island erupted again on Monday, according to US seismologists.

One of the world's most active volcanoes has spewed lava again.

According to the USGS, the eruption began shortly after 2 a.m. local time in the southwestern part of the caldera, which was created by volcanic activity. Photos showed huge fissures from which lava was gushing. "At 4:30 a.m., lava fountains up to 80 meters high were observed," the USGS said. There will also be volcanic smog, the so-called vog.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and a popular tourist destination. Kilauea has erupted regularly since the 1950s. In 2014, Big Island declared a state of emergency because lava from Kilauea threatened the entire town of Pahoa on the eastern tip of the island. Big Island is the largest of the eight main islands in the US state of Hawaii. The archipelago also includes hundreds of smaller volcanic islands.