A minute's silence for a slain train attendant: Patrick Schnieder (3rd from right), Germany's Minister for Transport, and Martin Seiler (2nd from right), DB Board Member for Human Resources, and railroad employees at Berlin Central Station on Wednesday. Keystone/dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Police are evaluating evidence and videos in the case of the train attendant who was killed. Assaults on railroad employees happen frequently. Can more bodycams and more staff on regional services help?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fatal attack on a train attendant during a ticket inspection in Germany, investigators are looking into the unanswered questions.

The exact motive is still unclear and the suspect has so far remained silent.

A 36-year-old railroad employee had checked a man traveling alone on a moving regional express train near Kaiserslautern who did not have a valid ticket.

According to the police, the train attendant asked the 26-year-old passenger to leave the train at the next stop in Homburg.

According to the investigations so far, the man then suddenly and violently struck the train attendant several times with his fists.

The train attendant lost consciousness, had to be resuscitated and died one and a half days later in a clinic. Show more

Following the fatal attack on a train attendant during a ticket inspection in Rhineland-Palatinate, investigators are looking into unanswered questions. Among other things, they are evaluating video recordings from the train on which the attack took place early on Monday evening. The exact motive is still unclear and the suspect has so far remained silent.

A 36-year-old railroad employee had checked a man traveling alone on a moving regional express train near Kaiserslautern who did not have a valid ticket. According to the police, the train attendant asked the 26-year-old passenger to leave the train at the next stop in Homburg. According to the investigations so far, the man then suddenly and violently struck the train attendant several times with his fists.

Perpetrator inconspicuous to police so far

Train attendant Serkan C. lost consciousness, had to be resuscitated and died one and a half days later in a clinic in Homburg. According to the autopsy results, the cause of death was a brain haemorrhage as a result of blunt force to the head. A knife or other objects were not used in the attack.

The alleged perpetrator, a Greek man who claims to be resident in Luxembourg, was arrested in Homburg shortly after the crime and is in custody. According to the public prosecutor's office, he had not previously come to the attention of the police in Germany and had no previous convictions.

The crime caused horror throughout Germany. The chairman of the railroad and transport union (EVG), Martin Burkert, called for better protection for train attendants. They should always travel in pairs on regional trains and not alone. In addition, train staff should wear bodycams at all times. These are small cameras that are attached to the body and can record.

Eight assaults per day on railroad employees

Deutsche Bahn announced that in 2025, there were eight verbal or physical assaults on company employees per day in purely mathematical terms. "Half of the assaults involved train staff on regional services. Security staff account for a good third," said a railroad spokesperson. "Cleaning staff and service staff at the station are also victims of attacks." There is a special app to report such acts.

More and more employees are therefore being equipped with bodycams if they so wish. The experience with them has been positive. "They can de-escalate conflicts if an attacker sees themselves on the screen." De-escalation training, for example, is also part of regular training for the 20,000 or so rail employees with customer contact. "But with such unrestrained violence as we have now experienced, there is no one hundred percent protection," said the rail spokesperson.

Criminologist: such acts are rare

Criminologist Tobias Kulhanek from Leibniz University Hanover shares this assessment. Such acts cannot be prevented even with more security measures. "What should they look like?" he asked. There simply can't be a security guard in every train carriage in Germany. If trade unions, for example, are now calling for more security for employees, he can understand that. "But it wouldn't prevent this crime, and this honesty also belongs in the debate."

Such an act is rare, he says, and is incomprehensible from the outside. "What we have here is a completely unusual escalation of a ticket inspection," Kulhanek told the German Press Agency.