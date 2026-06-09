The larvae of the New World screwworm fly eat deep into the flesh. Bild: Uncredited/USDA Agricultural Research Service/AP/dpa

The notorious New World screwworm fly has been detected in two US states. Its flesh-eating larvae can cause serious damage to livestock.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several cases of the so-called New World screwworm fly have been confirmed in the USA.

Its larvae feed on living tissue and could cause serious damage to the livestock industry in the USA.

The screwworm fly lays its eggs in open wounds of animals and occasionally humans. Infestation can lead to death.

A program to breed sterile males has so far been able to contain the spread of the screwworm fly. Show more

Cases of the dreaded New World screwworm fly have been confirmed in the US states of Texas and New Mexico. The parasite was last detected in a calf and a goat in Texas on Monday, according to the Department of Agriculture. Three cases of screwworm infestation had already been discovered last week, in two calves and a dog.

The pest could cause serious damage to the livestock industry in the USA. The larvae of the New World screwworm fly, which feed on living tissue, are dangerous. The flies lay their eggs in open wounds of animals and occasionally humans. An infestation can lead to the death of the host animal.

For decades, the US government has run a program to breed sterile males that are released in large swarms to mate with wild females. This has helped contain the spread of the screwworm fly for decades.

The screwworm fly has been detected in a calf in Texas, among other places. Symbolbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Canada imposes import ban

After each discovery of an infestation, the authorities set up a quarantine zone with a radius of 20 kilometers to contain the spread of the parasite. In addition to cattle and other warm-blooded animals, scientists fear that the screwworm fly could also affect the millions of wild deer in Texas.

On Friday, Canada temporarily stopped the import of cattle, horses and other livestock from Texas. The parasites prefer humid areas with temperatures of at least 25 degrees Celsius, which is why they are more of a problem in the north in summer.