North Korea has unveiled the "Choe Hyon", a new warship that is attracting international attention. According to state media, the 5000-ton ship was built entirely with its own technology.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you North Korea has unveiled its largest warship to date, the "Choe Hyon", which weighs around 5000 tons.

According to state media, the ship was built exclusively with its own technology, while analysts do not rule out the possibility of Russian involvement.

Observers see the "Choe Hyon" as a symbol of North Korea's growing military ambitions. Show more

The "Choe Hyon" was ceremoniously presented in the port of Nampo - with Kim Jong Un himself on board. According to the state news agency KCNA, the ship took around 400 days to build and was constructed exclusively using North Korean technology.

With a weight of around 5,000 tons, the new ship significantly exceeds all previous models: previous North Korean combat ships and patrol vessels were usually between 1,000 and 2,000 tons.

Questions about the origin of the technology

South Korean and Western analysts suspect that Russia could have been involved in the design or individual systems - but there is no evidence of this so far. Photos and satellite images point to modern radar and launch systems that were previously unknown in North Korea.

Experts therefore also see the presentation as a political act: an attempt to demonstrate strength and emphasize technological progress, even if it remains unclear to what extent the ship is actually operational.

More videos from the department