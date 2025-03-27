  1. Residential Customers
Side effect of cancer treatment King Charles briefly hospitalized

27.3.2025 - 22:43

The British King Charles III had to be temporarily hospitalized due to side effects of his cancer treatment.
The British King Charles III had to be temporarily hospitalized due to side effects of his cancer treatment.
The British king has been undergoing treatment for cancer for over a year. He soon resumed his duties. But now he has to cut back a little.

The British King Charles III had to be temporarily hospitalized for observation due to side effects of his cancer treatment. This was announced by Buckingham Palace. Appointments for the following day have been postponed on medical advice.

"His Majesty sends his regrets to anyone experiencing any inconvenience or disappointment as a result," it said. The palace did not say what side effects Charles was suffering from. According to the statement, the King is now back at his London estate Clarence House.

The 76-year-old monarch made his cancer public in February 2023. Just two months later, he was already attending appointments again. However, his treatment continues. In April, he plans to travel to Italy with Queen Camilla (77). The two want to spend their 20th wedding anniversary there.

