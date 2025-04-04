350 guests are amazed when King Charles III plays the melody of the children's song "Funkel, funkel, kleiner Stern" with a carrot and has a lot of fun doing so.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III is asked at a music event whether he would like to play along to a song with a carrot.

The 76-year-old monarch agrees and plays along to the children's song "Sparkle, sparkle, little star" on the carrot.

He makes the guests present smile and marvel.

350 people were present that evening in Berkshire. It was a reception where people who are involved in music in the community are honored. Show more

King Charles III goes viral with this musical scene: he plays the well-known children's song "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" with a carrot. Yes, that's right, he uses the carrot as a flute.

The 76-year-old monarch makes 350 guests smile with this show-stopping interlude. He attended a reception where people who are involved in music in the community were honored.

These included members of "The Vegetable Orchestra". In this musical ensemble, the musicians use vegetables as instruments. So nothing new, King Charles.

But which monarch is going to try it out and play carrots? Watch the video to see how King Charles III gets on.

