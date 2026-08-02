Erling Haaland’s head on the long neck of a dinosaur. Or on a mop. The Norwegian’s face superimposed onto a video clip showing him in a car, listening to the Brazilian Vinicius Junior—also generated by AI, of course—sing. Or edited multiple times into a sequence featuring women dancing in a disco in the 1980s. Short clips of the exceptional soccer player were already flooding the social media timelines of countless users worldwide during the World Cup.

ARCHIVE – Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland walks across the field after the game with his smartphone in hand. Will the clip make its way to Instagram, too? Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (archive photo)

This summer, Haaland rose to become the king of memes—those videos or images that spread like wildfire across the internet. Of course, viral clips existed long before the blond striker. But rarely has a top star taken even supposedly embarrassing moments as calmly and gracefully as Haaland.

Haaland: “You just have to laugh at the memes”

“The memes were just too good,” says the 26-year-old himself in a YouTube video in which he comments on some of the clips. And not all of them are flattering. “You just have to laugh at the memes. People take stuff like that way too personally.” Then the Scandinavian shows a picture of a leek “that looks exactly like me” and grins widely.

The soccer player strikes a chord—especially with young people—with his videos, which he often posts himself and which then become memes. According to sports and communications scholar Christoph Bertling, this is because many fans no longer want to identify with the flawless self-portrayals of celebrities or perfect marketing campaigns.

"Compared to high-profile events like the World Cup, there is a longing for a reality that has more to do with oneself," explains the researcher from the German Sport University in Cologne.

Ronaldo as a Flawless Superhero – Haaland as a Wimp

Haaland is showing how it can be done differently. One of the most successful Instagram posts of the World Cup was a selfie the striker took in the locker room after the victory over Brazil in the Round of 16. “Well, well, well,” he wrote, and the post received nearly 30 million likes. By comparison, a professional photo of him celebrating from the same day garnered only a third as many likes.

For a long time, many celebrities, influencers, and even athletes focused on presenting themselves as flawless on social media. The best example of this is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Instagram feed is full of photos of him celebrating or showing off his bare, muscular torso. Sure, Haaland has photos like that in his digital repertoire too—but he also mixes things up with self-deprecating clips.

Expert: This strategy isn't for everyone

“These offer the opportunity to present oneself in a likable and authentic way,” communications expert Bertling told the German Press Agency. So are funny memes the latest trend—even as a new way for athletes and sports teams to reach their fans? “It’s really taking off right now,” said Breitling. “It simply has to do with the fact that big brands are creating products that don’t have much to do with the real world.”

It’s likely that even Haaland’s seemingly spontaneous clips are the result of a PR agency and a great deal of calculation. Furthermore, the Manchester City striker has a huge advantage with his strategy of not taking himself too seriously: He’s a superstar, and his soccer skills are beyond reproach. “If he weren’t, there would always be a risk of being labeled a clown,” Bertling admits. “So this isn’t a strategy for just anyone. You really have to be a true superstar.”

And a superstar like that can easily compare himself to a bunch of leeks or willingly comment on videos in which he’s teased by women with long, blonde hair.