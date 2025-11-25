Switzerland has chosen the kingfisher as Bird of the Year 2026 Keystone

The kingfisher has been voted Bird of the Year 2026. The colorful bird narrowly prevailed in an online vote, as Birdlife Switzerland announced on Tuesday.

Over 18,000 people took part in the vote. The kingfisher received 30.47 percent of the votes, putting it just 53 votes ahead of the second-placed dipper (30.19 percent).

Birdlife had once again called on the public to vote for the "Bird of the Year". They were looking for an ambassador for near-natural watercourses. The kingfisher and dipper were followed by the grey wagtail (16.37 percent), the little ringed plover (12.57 percent) and the sand martin (10.40 percent).

According to Birdlife, the population of kingfishers in Switzerland is estimated at 400 to 500 breeding pairs and has recovered slightly in recent years. The species is rare and is on the Red List of Threatened Species due to its small population.

Harsh winters can severely reduce the population if large areas of water freeze over and the bird can no longer access its food. However, the main threats are the loss of natural habitats, as the press release went on to say.

In order to promote the kingfisher, Birdlife is focusing on renaturation projects and the creation of new breeding opportunities. These include artificial breeding walls or the clearing of suitable steep walls. The organization is active in several regions, including the nature centers of La Sauge VD, Klingnauer Stausee AG and Neeracherried ZH.