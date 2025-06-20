Early on Friday morning, the popular kiosk on Zurich's Josefwiese caught fire. The Zurich fire department was called out, according to Schutz & Rettung Zürich, but the wooden building was already blazing at the time.
The heavy smoke was visible beyond District 5, where the Josefwiese is located, right next to the SBB railroad embankment and the historic viaduct.
Kiosk fire Josefwiese
The fire-fighting work is still ongoing after daybreak.
Image: blue News
According to initial estimates by the city police, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.
Image: blue News
It remains to be seen whether the kiosk can be saved.
Image: blue News
Kiosk fire Josefwiese
The fire-fighting work is still ongoing after daybreak.
Image: blue News
According to initial estimates by the city police, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.
Image: blue News
It remains to be seen whether the kiosk can be saved.
Image: blue News
Serious damage
Schutz & Rettung Zürich confirmed the operation on Platform X after the "Regionaljournal Zürich Schaffhausen" reported on it.
The emergency services were still busy extinguishing the fire in the morning. The cause of the fire is still unclear. According to initial estimates by the city police, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.
#Einsatz am frühen Morgen in einer Parkanlage im Kreis 5. Gebäude in Vollbrand mit starker Rauchentwicklung. Der Brand konnte durch die Berufsfeuerwehr rasch gelöscht werden. Nachlöscharbeiten sind im Gange. @StadtpolizeiZHpic.twitter.com/j9qVXDaAVZ