The kiosk, housed in a wooden hut, is the social hub of the popular Josefwiese in Zurich's Kreis 5 district. Schutz & Rettung Zürich / X

On Friday morning, the Zurich fire department had to be called out to extinguish the burning kiosk on Josefwiese. The property damage is extensive, but no one was injured.

Early on Friday morning, the popular kiosk on Zurich's Josefwiese caught fire. The Zurich fire department was called out, according to Schutz & Rettung Zürich, but the wooden building was already blazing at the time.

The heavy smoke was visible beyond District 5, where the Josefwiese is located, right next to the SBB railroad embankment and the historic viaduct.

The fire-fighting work is still ongoing after daybreak. Image: blue News According to initial estimates by the city police, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of francs. Image: blue News It remains to be seen whether the kiosk can be saved. Image: blue News

Serious damage

Schutz & Rettung Zürich confirmed the operation on Platform X after the "Regionaljournal Zürich Schaffhausen" reported on it.

The emergency services were still busy extinguishing the fire in the morning. The cause of the fire is still unclear. According to initial estimates by the city police, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.