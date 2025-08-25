  1. Residential Customers
Police moderately enthusiastic Kiosk owner is robbed - and locks himself in with gunmen

25.8.2025 - 18:48

Two armed robbers looked old in a kiosk in Wuppertal, Germany.
Two armed robbers looked old in a kiosk in Wuppertal, Germany.
As two armed masked men stood in front of him, a kiosk owner simply locked the door behind them. The police react ambivalently.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two thieves in Wuppertal, Germany, would probably have found this robbery much easier.
  • When they tried to rob a kiosk, the criminals were suddenly caught themselves: The owner unceremoniously locked the robbers in his store.
  • Although the police praised the owner's courage, they also warned him of the great risk he had taken.
A kiosk owner in Wuppertal, Germany, locked two robbers armed with a knife in his store. Instead of handing them cash as demanded, he locked the store door by pressing a remote control, according to the police.

The man had already been robbed twice before. He had a remote locking system installed, which he used to block the robbers' way out.

A police spokeswoman expressed mixed feelings in view of the images from a surveillance camera: on the one hand, the store owner had acted courageously, on the other hand, he had taken a great risk by remaining in the salesroom with the two masked men.

But he was lucky: the two 16-year-old youths, who were known to the police, waited calmly for the police to arrive and allowed themselves to be arrested without resistance. They are now being investigated for attempted aggravated robbery. The kiosk owner was not injured in the incident on Saturday evening.

