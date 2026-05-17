Everyone who watched TV in the 80s knows this Pontiac Trans Am. A replica of the talking car from the series "Knight Rider" got caught in a speed trap in New York. KEYSTONE

K.I.T.T. - the talking car from the 80s TV series "Knight Rider" - gets a speeding ticket in New York. The bill goes to the museum where there is a replica. The museum makes the best promo out of it.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you K.I.T.T. - the car from the 80s TV series "Knigh Rider" was flashed for speeding in New York.

The bill went to the Volo Museum, hundreds of kilometers away, who insist that the replica of the film car has not been moved for years.

The owner of the replica that was caught in the speed trap in Brooklyn, on the other hand, has got away with it, at least until now. Show more

The Volo Museum, located around an hour's drive north of Chicago, could hardly believe its eyes when a fine notice arrived in the post from New York City. It claimed that the famous black Pontiac Trans Am - better known as the "Knight Industries Two Thousand" or K.I.T.T. for short - had sped through a 25-mph zone in Brooklyn at 34 miles per hour on April 22. The cost: 50 dollars, according to numerous media reports, including "The Guardian".

The museum published the speeding ticket on social media on May 7 - including the two speed camera photos. They actually show a black car that looks strikingly similar to the iconic TV car from the series "Knight Rider". The vehicle was filmed on the Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn.

The highlight: the license plate read "KNIGHT". Apparently, the New York system automatically linked the personalized license plate to the museum's exhibited vehicle - even though, according to those responsible, it "hasn't moved a meter in years".

"This is really new," the museum wrote in its post, which went viral. "This is 100 percent real ... You can't make this up!" And with a wink, the operators added: "Does anyone have Hasselhoff's number? He owes us 50 dollars!"

The museum announced that it would appeal against the fines.

The talking car that became a TV star

The Volo Museum is known for its collection of historic vehicles, sports cars and Hollywood cars. Even though the K.I.T.T. on display was not used directly in the TV series, it is considered a real collector's item by fans. The replica was created in 1991 based on original production designs from the series and was built by Mark Scricani from "Mark's Custom Kits" to advertise accessories for K.I.T.T. replicas.

The vehicle later became particularly valuable due to its prominent previous owner: it once belonged to George Barris, the legendary designer of the Batmobile from the "Batman" series of the 1960s. Barris later also worked on "Knight Rider" and personally signed the vehicle on display.

"Knight Rider" ran for four seasons from 1982 and became a cult worldwide. The series told the story of former policeman Michael Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, who chases criminals together with the intelligent supercar K.I.T.T.. Despite its sometimes wonderfully over-the-top style, the show became an international hit - long before Hasselhoff finally became a TV icon with "Baywatch".