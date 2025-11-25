Klarna plans to launch the digital currency KlarnaUSD next year. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Klarna is venturing into the crypto business and launching its own dollar-backed stablecoin in 2026. With KlarnaUSD, the payment giant is following competitors such as PayPal and Stripe into the digital currency market.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Klarna launches its own fully dollar-backed stablecoin called KlarnaUSD in 2026.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional money that enable fast and stable transactions.

With this step, Klarna is following competitors such as PayPal and Stripe and responding to new regulatory frameworks in the USA and Europe. Show more

Swedish fintech company Klarna is entering the crypto business. According to Reuters, the company announced its own US dollar-backed "stablecoin" on Tuesday. The token is called KlarnaUSD, is currently being tested and is set to launch on the mainnet in 2026. It will be fully backed by dollar reserves.

Stablecoins are digital tokens whose value is tied to traditional money such as the US dollar. According to Reuters, they have become increasingly important in recent years because traders can use them to move funds between crypto assets more quickly and with fewer price fluctuations.

Klarna wants to position its stablecoin for everyday payments and cross-border transactions. According to Reuters, the company promises faster and cheaper payments than through the traditional banking system. KlarnaUSD runs on Tempo, a blockchain from Stripe and investment firm Paradigm.

No investment advice sadfsadfasdfasdf This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The analyses and assessments contained herein are based on thorough research, but are no substitute for an individual assessment by experts. The development of the financial markets is influenced by numerous, sometimes unpredictable factors. Investments in shares, cryptocurrencies and other financial products are associated with risks, including a possible loss of capital.

With this step, Klarna is following the trend in the industry. PayPal has already launched its own dollar token. Stripe followed suit after acquiring crypto company Bridge for 1.1 billion US dollars, as reported by Reuters. New regulations such as the "Genius Act" in the USA and MiCA (Crypto Markets Regulation) in Europe could give providers such as Klarna a tailwind.

The European Central Bank warned of the significant growth of such digital assets in a report on financial stability on Monday. A run on such a cryptocurrency could also have far-reaching consequences for the stability of the global financial system.