Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram that the air defense system is in operation. In the Obolon district, a fire broke out on one floor of a 20-story residential building following a strike, presumably by a missile. Fires were also raging in storage rooms at several locations. According to reports, an office building was also hit. Emergency responders are on the scene.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for four and a half years. The capital, too, comes under fire time and again. Just last night, Russia launched a series of intense ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv. At least 9 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured.