Detectives, police officers and forensics officers at the scene of the crime in Sydney's west on Tuesday. Picture: IMAGO/AAP/Bianca de Marchi

Panic in Sydney's west: a man attacks several people with a knife. One person dies, two are seriously injured. What was behind the crime?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Sydney, a man attacked several people with a knife in the street.

One person succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene, two others were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The attack took place on Tuesday morning (local time) in the suburb of Merrylands in the city's west in a busy pedestrian zone.

The attacker was arrested a short time later.

The background to the attack was still unclear. Show more

In the Australian metropolis of Sydney, a man attacked several people with a knife in the street. One person succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene, two others were taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to the police. The attack took place in the morning (local time) in the suburb of Merrylands in the west of the city in a busy pedestrian zone.

The attacker then fled on foot. A short time later, a man was arrested nearby and taken to a police station. He was reportedly already known to the police for minor offenses.

The background to the attack was still unclear. However, there are said to have been no connections between the victims, as police spokesman Simon Glasser emphasized. "It appears to have been a random attack", he said. The authorities have launched an investigation.

Panic-stricken scenes

Meanwhile, rescue workers treated a 22-year-old man with neck injuries and a 47-year-old woman with abdominal and chest injuries, according to Sky News Australia. The media reported that both were in mortal danger.

Eyewitnesses reported panic-stricken scenes. An employee of a nearby store said that he first heard a scream and then people rushed to help. Shortly afterwards, a helicopter and several ambulances arrived.