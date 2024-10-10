A surveillance camera shows a koala that got lost at an Australian train station. When the police arrived, the small animal was quickly gone again.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A surveillance camera at an Australian train station has recorded the visit of an unexpected guest.

A koala got lost at the station and climbed up and down the stairs.

By the time the police arrived, the little animal had already left. Show more

A surveillance camera at an Australian train station filmed a koala running into the station.

It ran up and down the stairs at the station. The elevator didn't seem to suit the small animal - and it kept running.

By the time it arrived back at the platform, Australian police officers had already arrived. However, when the koala saw them, he ran further along the platform, over the fence and back into the bush on the other side.

Did you know these facts about koalas?

Koalas are not bears and do not belong to the group of higher mammals, they are marsupials.

Koalas are largely nocturnal. As a rule, they sleep during the day and wake up at night. Koalas sleep for about 18-20 hours a day due to their low metabolic rate.

Koalas live neither in rainforests nor in desert areas, but exclusively in the eucalyptus forests on the Australian east and southeast coasts and on some islands off these coasts.

Koalas do not drink. They only ingest water through eucalyptus leaves.

Just like us, koalas have fingerprints that are completely unique to each of them. Koalas also have thumbs, but unlike humans, they have two on each hand.

More videos from the department