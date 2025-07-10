According to a study, koalas spend less than one percent of their time on the ground. Just these few minutes are often fatal. (archive picture) Keystone

They are actually tree dwellers - but most koalas die on the ground. According to a recent study, the animals only spend ten minutes a day on the ground.

"Koalas live predominantly in trees, but are increasingly forced to move on the ground due to large-scale deforestation, which exposes them to a high risk of injury and death," explained study leader Gabriella Sparkes from the University of Queensland at a biology conference in Antwerp.

In the study, she examined the koalas' movements in detail by equipping the animals with GPS collars. The devices recorded their location at short intervals and were able to differentiate between walking, climbing and resting - thus enabling a previously unattainable level of detailed analysis, according to the researchers.

Results: The marsupials usually only descend from the trees two to three times a night - and for an average of around ten minutes in total. This accounts for less than one percent of the time, Sparkes explained. However, according to an earlier study, this short period accounts for around two thirds of all known deaths. The most common causes are attacks by dogs or collisions with cars.

Findings can improve koala protection

The researchers want to use these findings to determine which environmental conditions are particularly dangerous for koalas. And how the animals, which are on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as "endangered", can be protected more effectively.

"If we can identify the tree species or habitat conditions that encourage koalas to stay in trees for longer, we may be able to design landscapes to reduce the need for ground movement," Sparkes is quoted as saying in a statement about the lecture. She cited continuous canopy connections or shorter distances between suitable trees as examples.