The KOF Institute has lowered its forecasts for the Swiss economy. The high oil price is to blame.

KOF economists now expect growth of just 0.8 percent for the current year, as they announced on Wednesday. Previously, they had anticipated growth of 1.0 percent. The economists are also more pessimistic about 2027, lowering their forecast from 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent (real GDP, excluding international sporting events).

By way of comparison: On a long-term average, the Swiss economy grows by 1.8 percent per year. However, the last time growth exceeded this average was in 2022.

Currently, high oil prices are to blame for the slow growth, as the KOF Institute notes. The war in Iran and the resulting higher oil prices have weighed more heavily on the economic outlook than assumed in the last forecast, according to the press release.