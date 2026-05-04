The KPT insurance group has earned significantly more in 2025. (archive image) Keystone

The Bern-based cooperative insurance group KPT earned significantly more in the 2025 financial year. This was driven in particular by a "strong investment performance" and a "solid technical result".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The bottom line at Group level was a profit of CHF 59 million, CHF 24 million more than in the same period of the previous year. The combined ratio in the KVG and VVG business was 99.8 percent. In addition, KPT has further improved its solvency in the KVG area and has a solid capital base that is to be further strengthened, according to a press release issued on Monday.

Consolidation after growth phase

Following strong growth in 2022 and 2023, KPT is currently in a phase of consolidation and stabilization, according to the statement. Despite a decline to 437,000 customers in basic insurance at the start of 2026 from around 470,000 in the previous year, the customer base is still above the level at the start of the strategy period, according to the statement. KPT had already lost around 80,000 insured persons by the beginning of 2025.

According to KPT, progress was also made in digitalization in 2025. Examples include the new KPTnet customer portal, the KPT app and a revised website.

Strategically, KPT is aiming to become "the simplest health insurance company with a greater customer focus" by 2027. The focus is on good value for money and a simple customer experience, it says.

Franziska König was also newly elected to the Board of Directors at the Delegates' Meeting. She has been Head Health Services at the Galenica Group since 2021. Prior to that, she held various management positions at a Swiss health insurance company.