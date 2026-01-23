Due to the growing threat of Russian attacks, 525 children and teenagers in and around the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, near the front line, are being forcibly evacuated. “The security situation is deteriorating, so it is unacceptable to expose children to the constant danger of Russian attacks,” said Vadym Filashkin, the military governor of the Donetsk region. He called it a difficult but necessary decision.

HANDOUT – A burning residential building in Kramatorsk. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP/dpa/File photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution as stated above

According to the report, this involves 59 minors from the village of Krasnotorka, 140 from the village of Bilenke, and 326 from Kramatorsk. The children are from 424 families.

The metropolitan area around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk is the last major stronghold that Ukrainian troops still control in the Donetsk region. Russia, which has been waging war in Ukraine for more than four years, is demanding the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region as a precondition for peace negotiations. Kramatorsk is less than 15 kilometers from the front line.