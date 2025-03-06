Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compares French President Emmanuel Macron to Hitler. (archive picture) Alexander Nemenov/POOL AFP/dpa

Macron describes Russia as a threat to Europe and considers nuclear weapons protection for allies. Moscow reacts with harsh criticism.

DPA dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering placing allies under the protective umbrella of French nuclear weapons and warns of a threat from Russia. This does not go down well in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron in a televised address as a threat to Russia and compared him to Adolf Hitler. This was reported by the Russian state news agency Tass.

In contrast to his predecessors Napoleon and Hitler, who also wanted to fight with Russia, Macron was not acting very neatly, Lavrov said. He also accused Macron of making "unintelligent accusations".

Mockery of Macron's statements

Lavrov was referring to a televised speech by Macron on Wednesday. In it, he had considered placing allied countries under the protection of French nuclear weapons and warned of Russia as a threat to Europe.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, mocked the statements. Macron reminded her of a "nuclear Ole Lukoye", she said.

He was also trying to open his umbrella, only a nuclear one and over Europe. "Ole Lukøje" is a fairytale character by Hans Christian Andersen who, like the Sandman, puts children to sleep. The character always has two umbrellas with him.