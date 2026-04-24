The logistics group posted lower turnover and profit in the first quarter of 2026. (archive picture) Keystone

In the first quarter of 2026, the logistics group Kuehne+Nagel generated lower sales and also earned less. However, the prior-year period was characterized by extraordinary growth. The Group believes it is on track with its outlook.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the months from January to March, Kuehne+Nagel's net turnover fell by 12 percent to 5.60 billion Swiss francs, as the company announced on Friday. The weak dollar was one of the factors that weighed on the development. Adjusted for currency effects, turnover would have fallen by 5 percent.

Gross profit adjusted for the volatile freight tariffs fell by 6 percent to 2.11 billion, according to the statement. In the previous year, Kuehne+Nagel's business had grown strongly in the first quarter, as freight movements, particularly to the USA, had increased due to concerns about the introduction of high tariffs in the USA.

The results were also weaker: The operating result (EBIT) fell by 15 percent to 343 million francs, while net profit decreased by 18 percent to 248 million. The conversion margin (ratio of EBIT to gross profit) reached 16 percent after 18 percent in the previous year.

However, Kuehne+Nagel's figures exceeded analysts' expectations, especially in terms of EBIT and profit. Net sales of CHF 5.58 billion (AWP consensus), gross profit of CHF 2.10 billion, EBIT of CHF 285 million and net profit of CHF 201 million were expected in advance.

Middle East conflict under observation

The war in the Middle East is also having an impact on the logistics industry. "Sea freight was affected by the short-term disruptions in the Middle East. We are following developments on the markets very closely, particularly with regard to rising commodity prices and the resulting consumer demand," CEO Stefan Paul is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Group's international network and close cooperation with customers enable it to react flexibly to rapidly changing situations at all times. "This expertise and the current market dynamics give us confidence for the second quarter of 2026, to which our consistent cost management also contributes," said Paul.

Kuehne+Nagel has slightly adjusted its outlook. In 2026, the Group is aiming for an operating EBIT in the range of CHF 1.25 to 1.40 billion. Previously, this was between 1.2 and 1.4 billion. The efficiency program announced in October 2025 is already having a positive impact on the result.