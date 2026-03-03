The job cuts are expected to lead to savings of 150 million francs, compared to the previous target of 110 million francs Keystone

The logistics group Kuehne+Nagel is stepping up its cost-cutting measures. Instead of a maximum of 1500 jobs, over 2000 jobs are now to be cut. This is revealed in the documents for the 2025 annual financial statements.

The logistics group Kuehne+Nagel is cutting more jobs than previously planned. Over 2,000 jobs are to be cut, according to a presentation on the 2025 annual financial statements.

Previously, there had been talk of a reduction of 1000 to 1500 full-time positions. At the end of the year, the Central Swiss company had a good 80,000 full-time positions.

The job cuts are expected to lead to savings of CHF 150 million, compared to the previous target of CHF 110 million. Overall, however, the savings target of 200 million remains in place, as the company announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the savings will take effect over the course of the year. The one-off costs initially caused by the savings program were booked in the final quarter of 2025. No additional one-off effects are expected.