Strait of Hormuz: According to Kuehne+Nagel, the situation in the world's oceans remains tense. (archive picture) Keystone

With the ceasefire in the Middle East, there is growing hope that disrupted supply chains will return to normal. However, this will not happen overnight, according to industry experts. Logistics company Kuehne+Nagel also remains cautious.

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The immediate focus is on analyzing the situation, says Paolo Montrone, Sea Freight Manager at Kuehne+Nagel, when asked by the news agency AWP. "We are still in close dialog with the shipping companies and with our customers."

Due to the conflict, Kuehne+Nagel has included alternative routes in its program to overcome the bottlenecks, he continues. This also includes land bridge solutions.

Logistics experts believe it is possible that these services will continue to be used despite the current ceasefire. In the two weeks for which the ceasefire applies, the situation may not completely normalize, they say.

Complicated supply chains are not only disadvantageous for Kuehne+Nagel. After all, the more difficult it is to transport goods, the higher prices customers are willing to pay.