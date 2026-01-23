The logistics group Kühne+Nagel posted a marked improvement in the second quarter of 2026, with air freight in particular showing very strong growth. The group is now setting higher targets for the full year.

The logistics group Kühne+Nagel reported significantly higher revenue in the second quarter than in the same period a year ago. Air freight was the main driver of growth. (File photo)

From April through June, Kühne+Nagel's net revenue rose by 8 percent to 6.62 billion Swiss francs, the company announced on Thursday. On a currency-adjusted basis, revenue increased by 11 percent.

Air Freight on the Rise

The company has grown primarily in the air freight business. Revenue rose by a whopping 25 percent on a currency-adjusted basis. According to the press release, this success was largely driven by improvements in the customer portfolio and gains in market share, particularly in the tech sector.

Kühne+Nagel is considered a beneficiary of the AI boom. When highly complex parts for data centers, for example, need to be transported from Asia to the U.S., these are lucrative contracts for logistics companies.

However, as analysts had suspected beforehand, the war in the Middle East likely played a role as well. Whenever logistics become complicated—for example, when transport routes are cut off—Kühne+Nagel steps in to help. The flow of goods must be reorganized, and customers pay dearly for this service.

Improved Profitability

Gross profit, adjusted for volatile freight rates, rose by 3 percent to 2.25 billion, the company added. As a result, operating profit (EBIT) rose by 11 percent to 381 million Swiss francs, and net income increased by 10 percent to 276 million. The conversion margin (ratio of EBIT to gross profit) reached 17 percent.

With these figures, Kühne+Nagel significantly exceeded analysts' expectations.

The company is now taking a more optimistic view of the future. For 2026, the group is now targeting EBIT of 1.35 to 1.55 billion; previously, the range had been 1.25 to 1.40 billion Swiss francs.