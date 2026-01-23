Following Iranian attacks on Gulf states allied with the U.S., Kuwait has reported damage to a power generation and seawater desalination facility. The Ministry of Electricity stated that the facility had been the target of a hostile attack. A fire broke out in part of the facility, prompting the shutdown of several generators as a precautionary measure. This is already the second facility of its kind to be attacked in Kuwait within two days.

The ministry called on the public to conserve electricity during this “exceptional period.” The attacks are occurring in the middle of summer, when air conditioning is indispensable in Kuwait. Earlier, the Kuwaiti army reported that it had intercepted several missiles and drones coming from Iran.

Following the start of a new wave of U.S. attacks on targets in Iran, the Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain came under fire again overnight. Both blamed Iran for the attacks.

Siren Alarm in Bahrain

Kuwait Airways announced changes to most of its flights after operations at Kuwait International Airport were temporarily suspended as a result of "Iranian aggression."

Bahrain’s military announced that its air defense forces had repelled several Iranian airstrikes on Saturday. The military did not provide any details regarding targets or possible damage. Air raid sirens were heard several times on Saturday, the Ministry of the Interior reported—and another alarm was sounded in the morning. It called on the public to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.

The two Gulf states, as well as other countries in the region allied with the U.S., are repeatedly targeted by Iranian retaliatory attacks following U.S. strikes against Iran. The U.S. military maintains its own military bases there. On Saturday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan as retaliation for new U.S. attacks.