Kuwait, a Gulf state allied with the United States, has strongly condemned the recent shelling of its territory by Iran. “The repeated attacks on vital facilities reveal a systematic and aggressive approach that targets civilian infrastructure and endangers the lives and safety of the population,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Significant Property Damage in the Oil Sector

Kuwait’s state news agency, Kuna, reported Iranian attacks on a “major” oil sector facility. The report added, citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, that the attacks caused significant property damage and left several people injured. The company reportedly described the attacks as repeated and “heinous” acts originating from Iran. The injured were treated, and the site was evacuated. No further details were initially available.

The U.S. military had attacked targets in Iran for the seventh consecutive night. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan as retaliation.

A spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated on X that Iran had targeted not only military and security facilities but also civilian targets. “Oil, electricity, and water supply facilities” were affected. On Saturday, the military intercepted “hostile” ballistic missiles and drones in Kuwaiti airspace.

Attack on a Power Plant

Earlier, the Ministry of Electricity had reported that a power generation and seawater desalination plant had been attacked and partially set on fire. The fire department also reported that, as a result of Iranian attacks on Saturday, emergency responders were fighting two fires at different locations. Several firefighters and one civilian employee were injured in the incident.

In Bahrain, alarm sirens wailed repeatedly on Saturday.