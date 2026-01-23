According to Kuwait, Iran has attacked a government building and other “important facilities” in the small Gulf state. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also reported that a company’s vehicles had been attacked by drones.

ARCHIVE – The rising sun casts a reddish glow across the sky behind the Kuwait City skyline. According to government reports, one worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a building belonging to a Chinese company in the northern part of the Gulf state of Kuwait. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa (file photo)

The armed forces had detected and shot down enemy drones since early this morning, the army said. Falling debris caused some damage, but there were no casualties. The army, as before, referred to this as “Iranian aggression” against Kuwait.

Kuwait, along with the United Arab Emirates, was attacked particularly frequently during the war. As in the other Gulf states, U.S. soldiers are stationed in the country.