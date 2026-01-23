The Gulf state of Kuwait is once again under fire amid the escalation between Iran and the U.S. The country is repelling “hostile missiles and drones” from Iran, the military said.

The Ministry of Energy stated that a power generation and desalination plant had been attacked twice within two days. A fire broke out, which also disrupted power generation. Efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control.

Like the other Gulf countries, the desert nation of Kuwait relies on seawater desalination to supply its population with drinking water. About 90 percent of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from such plants. There are more than 400 desalination plants in the region, which are also heavily used by countries such as Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. A full 40 percent of the world’s water from desalination plants comes from the Gulf states.

Residents of Kuwait were informed that the explosions they were hearing were caused by air defense systems repelling attacks. People in the country were urged to follow the authorities' instructions.

Warning sirens sounded again in the Gulf state of Bahrain. The Ministry of the Interior urged residents to remain calm and seek shelter.