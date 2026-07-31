The Kuwaiti armed forces say they have intercepted Iranian drones. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the drones were reportedly targeting military and other key facilities.

Falling debris reportedly caused some property damage—but no one was injured, according to the report. The Iranian military had previously announced that it had attacked targets in the Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain using drones.

Kuwait and other countries in the Gulf region that host U.S. military facilities have repeatedly been targeted by Iranian attacks since the start of the Iran war in February. Just last Thursday, the Kuwaiti government reported one fatality in an attack. According to reports, the attack struck the building of a Chinese company.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attacks. According to a statement, the attacks constituted “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a direct threat to its security and stability, and a serious violation of the rules of international law.”