Ukrainian drones set fire to another warehouse belonging to the online retailer Wildberries and an oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd, which has a population of over a million. Governor Andrei Bochkov confirmed the strikes and wrote on the regional administration’s Telegram channel that five people were injured in the attacks. In addition to the industrial facilities, he wrote that an apartment building and a private residence were also damaged in the city, formerly known as Stalingrad. Later, authorities reported that additional units had been dispatched to assist with firefighting efforts due to the size of the blaze. Wildberries itself also confirmed that its warehouse had been hit.

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the drone attacks on social media as a “justified response.” Ukraine reportedly attacked a total of three logistics centers located between 500 and 1,300 kilometers from the border. In addition, according to him, a port terminal in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, a refinery in the Volgograd region, and targets in the Sea of Azov were attacked.

Russia has been waging war in Ukraine for about four and a half years. The country under attack has recently stepped up its resistance to the invasion with drone strikes that are bringing the war back to the aggressor’s territory. For months now, the Ukrainian military has been targeting the Russian oil industry in particular: dozens of refineries and oil depots have already been attacked. Kyiv’s aim is to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian troops and make it harder for the Kremlin to finance the war.

For the past two weeks, Ukraine has also been regularly attacking warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer. Eleven facilities have now been completely or partially destroyed by fire. Ukraine justifies the attacks by stating that the platform also sells military goods such as FPV drones, tank armor plates, and body armor for Russian soldiers on the front lines.