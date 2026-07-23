Against the backdrop of newly announced protests, Ukraine’s dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is insisting on his return to office. “Today, there are only three positions in the government—aside from the battlefield—that have a real impact on the course of the war: the President of Ukraine, the Defense Minister, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” Fedorov told reporters. He therefore would not accept any position other than that of Defense Minister.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had confirmed at a press conference that he had offered Fedorov several positions, including that of deputy prime minister for military innovation. Fedorov was dismissed last week as part of a government reshuffle. Several thousand protesters in Kyiv and other cities subsequently demanded his reinstatement and the dismissal of Army Chief Olexander Syrskyj. Zelenskyy complied with the second demand on Tuesday. However, the organizers of the protests also want Fedorov back and are threatening, if their demand is not met, to hold ongoing demonstrations starting on Friday.

Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion for more than four years. Fedorov is the fourth defense minister to be dismissed since the war began. The 35-year-old had been in office for just six months.