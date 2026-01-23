According to reports from Kyiv, despite extremely heavy losses, the Russian military captured less than half as much Ukrainian territory in the first half of 2026 as it did during the same period the previous year.

HANDOUT – In this photo provided by the Ukrainian President’s Press Service via AP, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyj, addresses members of parliament in the Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Uncredited/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Ukraine Kyiv: Russian losses are high, and the pace of advances has been cut in half

Russia had planned a large-scale offensive but achieved virtually none of its stated objectives, wrote Olexander Syrskyj, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian forces, on Telegram.

Ukraine continues to defend itself and has taken the initiative on certain sections of the front. “Thanks to the active efforts of the defenders, the pace of the Russian troops’ advance slowed by more than half in the first half of 2026,” he wrote.

Independent military analysts also confirm the slow progress of Russian troops. According to Syrskyj, the Ukrainians have recently even managed to recapture roughly as much territory as they have lost elsewhere.

Syrskyj: Russian losses amount to 32,000 per month

He estimated Russian casualties at just under 32,000 dead or seriously wounded per month. These figures cannot be independently verified. Kyiv’s goal is to inflict heavier losses on Russian units than Moscow can replace.

According to Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev, 210,000 Russians enlisted to fight in the war in Ukraine during the first half of 2026. Analysts have cast doubt on these figures.

According to the independent portal “Wjorstka,” the number of volunteers plummeted by a third in 2026 despite record bonuses, falling below 30,000 per month. Recently, videos circulating on social media caused an uproar, showing men in the provincial city of Penza being forcibly recruited for military service. Previously, recruitment problems had really only been known to occur in Ukraine.