Two people have been killed in Russia as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks. Civilian infrastructure in Saratov and Engels was damaged, wrote Roman Bussargin, governor of the Saratov region, on Telegram, without providing further details. In Engels, a multi-story residential building was damaged and two people were killed.

Unverifiable photos and videos purporting to show fires on the grounds of the Saratov refinery have been circulating on social media. The refinery has often been the target of Ukrainian counterattacks in the past. Engels is home to one of the largest air force bases in all of Russia. Strategic bombers repeatedly take off from there to launch missile strikes against cities in Ukraine. As a result, Engels has also been the target of Ukrainian counterattacks on multiple occasions.

Another Drone Attack on an Online Retailer

Ukrainian drones also attacked a logistics facility belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, once again—this time in the Samara region, according to a statement from the company. A fire reportedly broke out as a result. No one was injured.

According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Russia shot down 635 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula overnight. While these figures cannot be independently verified, they do provide an indication of the intensity of the attacks.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. As part of its defensive efforts, it is also targeting locations deep inside Russian territory. It has recently expanded its counterattacks, primarily using drones.