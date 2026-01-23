Several people have been killed in Russia as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks. Civilian infrastructure in Saratov and Engels was damaged, wrote Roman Bussargin, governor of the Saratov region, on Telegram, without providing further details. In Engels, a multi-story residential building was damaged and two people were killed.

ARCHIVE – Ukrainian soldiers from the Defense Intelligence Service prepare for the launch of the An-196 Ljutyj long-range drone in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa (file photo)

According to Russian media reports, three people died in Belgorod and three in the Republic of Udmurtia, and at least five others were injured by Ukrainian missiles and drones. The authorities did not provide any details.

Unverifiable photos and videos purporting to show fires on the grounds of the Saratov refinery have been circulating on social media. The refinery has often been the target of Ukrainian counterattacks in the past. Engels is home to one of the largest air force bases in all of Russia. Strategic bombers repeatedly take off from there to launch missile strikes against cities in Ukraine. As a result, Engels has also been the target of Ukrainian counterattacks on multiple occasions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukrainian attacks on targets in Russia. He specifically mentioned the Saratov oil refinery and the Engels military airfield. He thanked the Ukrainian armed forces and said that Ukraine was bringing the war back to where it started.

Another Drone Attack on an Online Retailer

Ukrainian drones also attacked a logistics facility belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, once again—this time in the Samara region, according to the company. A fire broke out as a result. No one was injured.

According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Russia shot down 635 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula overnight. The figures cannot be independently verified, but they do provide insight into the intensity of the attacks.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. As part of its defensive efforts, it is also targeting locations deep inside Russian territory. It has recently expanded its counterattacks, primarily using drones.