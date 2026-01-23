Ukraine has once again attacked Russia with hundreds of drones. The Russian online retailer Wildberries has evacuated employees once again, this time in Yekaterinburg.

Unverifiable photos and videos have been circulating on social media that purport to show burning cars and the evacuation of employees of the online retailer. The company confirmed that the logistics center in Yekaterinburg was evacuated for safety reasons. However, it said the facility was not damaged and operations are expected to resume soon. In recent days, Wildberries locations have been hit multiple times by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Denis Pasler, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, said on Telegram that a drone attack had been repelled. Falling drone debris reportedly sparked a fire. People were evacuated, but there were no injuries or damage to commercial facilities or infrastructure.

Governor: Injuries in Rostov and Belgorod

The governor of the Rostov region spoke of a massive air attack, noting that drones and missiles had been repelled. However, he reported that four men had been injured in Rostov-on-Don and one more in the Krasny Sulin district. Among other things, residential buildings, warehouses, and infrastructure had been damaged, and fires had broken out but had already been extinguished.

Alexander Shuvayev, the acting governor of the Belgorod region, also spoke of a massive drone attack that took place overnight. He wrote on Telegram that four people were injured in the attack.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that it had intercepted 328 Ukrainian drones overnight. While these figures cannot be independently verified, they do provide insight into the intensity of the Ukrainian counterattacks.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. In its counterattacks, it relies primarily on drones.