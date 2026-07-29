At a Lacoste store in Neuchâtel, a blue-News reader discovered unblurred photos of suspected shoplifters. The case raises questions about data protection and privacy.

Just about two meters from the sales floor, Monika R., a resident of Zurich, discovered unblurred photos of suspected shoplifters in a storage room that was visible from the sales floor.

Here's what it's all about At a Lacoste store in Neuchâtel, a customer discovered unblurred photos of suspected shoplifters on a bulletin board in a storage room visible from the sales floor. The incident raises questions about data protection and privacy.

The Neuchâtel Police Department states that stores are permitted to use such images internally for theft prevention. However, access should be limited to employees who need the footage for their work.

If the images are also visible to customers, this could raise data protection issues. Summary created with

A shopping trip to the Lacoste store in downtown Neuchâtel takes blue-News reader-reporter Monika R. from Zurich by surprise. While her family shops, she waits with her daughter on a small bench inside the store. Just a few meters away, in a storage room visible from the sales floor, she spots a bulletin board with unblurred photos of suspected shoplifters.

Monika R. (name known to the editors) is stunned. She takes a photo of the pictures on the bulletin board with her cell phone—see photo above.

Is a clothing store allowed to display unblurred photos of suspected shoplifters where customers can see them?

Video surveillance is now part of everyday life in many stores. Time and again, the footage helps solve thefts. Just recently, blue News reported on a farm store in Aargau whose cameras caught a thief. The man had stolen meat and cash worth about 60 francs and, due to additional offenses, ended up having to pay more than 20,000 francs.

The case in Neuchâtel raises questions. The focus is not on video surveillance itself, but on how the footage is handled: Is a store allowed to display images of suspected shoplifters in a way that allows employees—and customers—to see them?

In response to an inquiry from blue News, the Neuchâtel Police Department, in consultation with the Department of Security, Digitalization, and Culture (DSDC), has issued a statement regarding the Lacoste case.

Does the Neuchâtel Police believe it is permissible to show staff unblurred images of suspected shoplifters?

In general, a business may use images from its video surveillance system for theft prevention or to identify suspected perpetrators. However, the processing of these images must comply with the principles of data protection law, particularly those of purpose limitation and proportionality.

As a general rule, access to these images should be limited to those employees who need them to perform their duties, and only for as long as is absolutely necessary.

What happens if these images are also visible to customers?

If images intended for internal use become visible to customers—even if this happens by accident—it must be determined whether the organizational measures taken were sufficient to prevent unauthorized persons from viewing them.

Data protection law requires that access to personal data be limited to those individuals who need it to perform their duties. If third parties can view these images, this may raise questions regarding data protection and the protection of privacy. However, the assessment depends on the specific circumstances.

Is the Neuchâtel Police aware of similar cases, or have they received any related complaints?

According to the Neuchâtel police, no complaints have been received regarding situations of this nature.

When asked which regulations apply in such a case regarding data protection and the protection of privacy for the alleged shoplifters depicted in the photos, the Neuchâtel Police refer to the information provided by the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) regarding video surveillance by private individuals, as well as to the Data Protection Act. The FDPIC states that video surveillance for the protection of persons or property is generally permissible. However, the principles of purpose limitation and proportionality must be observed. Access to the recordings must be restricted to those individuals who need them for their work. Furthermore, recordings of suspected offenders may not be published for the purpose of shaming them. Instead, recordings relating to a criminal offense should be handed over to law enforcement authorities.

blue News asked Lacoste Switzerland for a statement. As of press time, no response had been received.