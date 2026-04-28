The cement company Lafarge as well as its former CEO Bruno Lafont (photo) and other defendants are appealing the judgment of the Paris Criminal Court. (archive picture) Keystone

The cement company Lafarge, which now belongs to Holcim, and eight other defendants have appealed against the verdict handed down by the criminal court in Paris in mid-April.

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This was announced to the AFP news agency on Tuesday by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Paris Court of Appeal.

The judgment handed down by the criminal court relates to allegations of terrorist financing in Syria in 2013 and 2014. Former Lafarge CEO Bruno Lafont was also sentenced to six years in prison. According to the court, he had facilitated the financing of terrorist groups in Syria together with the company and other managers.

Lafarge is said to have paid around 5.6 million euros to jihadist groups in order to maintain the operation of a cement plant in Jalabiya in northern Syria. The recipients of the money included the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, the Jabhat al-Nusra group and Ahrar al-Sham.

Lafarge itself was sentenced to pay a fine of 1.125 million euros. In addition, the company, together with former executives, must pay a customs fine of 4.57 million euros for violating international sanctions. The court spoke of a de facto "business partnership" with IS. In September 2014, the plant was finally evacuated in a hurry when IS fighters advanced. One day later, the plant fell into their hands.