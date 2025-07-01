Lagerfeld villa near Paris sold for around five million euros Karl Lagerfeld's estate just outside Paris was sold for just over the estimated value. (archive picture) Image: dpa Lagerfeld is said to have spent his only night in Louveciennes in the pool house. Image: dpa Lagerfeld acquired the former hunting lodge in 2014 and had it renovated over four years with great attention to detail. (archive image) Image: dpa Lagerfeld villa near Paris sold for around five million euros Karl Lagerfeld's estate just outside Paris was sold for just over the estimated value. (archive picture) Image: dpa Lagerfeld is said to have spent his only night in Louveciennes in the pool house. Image: dpa Lagerfeld acquired the former hunting lodge in 2014 and had it renovated over four years with great attention to detail. (archive image) Image: dpa

The villa of the late fashion star Karl Lagerfeld has changed hands for just under five million euros. Just a little more than the estimated value. However, it is still possible to outbid.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karl Lagerfeld's former villa has been auctioned off for 4.685 million euros (around 4.375 million Swiss francs).

The property near Paris had an estimated value of 4.635 million euros - but higher bids can still be placed.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, acquired the former hunting lodge in 2014 and had it extensively renovated over four years. The world-famous fashion designer only spent a single night there. Show more

The former villa of fashion czar Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, in Louveciennes, France, has been auctioned off for 4.685 million euros (around 4.375 million Swiss francs) - just 50,000 euros above the estimated price, according to the Chamber of Notaries. The purchase is not yet final, as overbidding is still possible for another ten days.

The property, located around 20 kilometers west of Paris, has around 600 square meters of living space, a spacious park with a pool, a tennis court and several outbuildings. The estimated value was 4.635 million euros.

Karl Lagerfeld probably only spent one night in the property

Lagerfeld purchased the former hunting lodge in 2014 and had it renovated over four years with great attention to detail. He is said to have only spent a single night there.

Lagerfeld's Paris apartment went under the hammer in 2024: In just 19 minutes, the 260 square meter apartment, originally valued at 5.3 million euros, changed hands for twice that amount.