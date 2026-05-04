A rare natural spectacle has occurred on Lake Garda. Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

A rare natural phenomenon is causing a stir on Lake Garda: For the first time in two decades, the lake has mixed completely. This is crucial for the ecosystem - and anything but a matter of course.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lake Garda has mixed completely for the first time in around 20 years.

Oxygen reaches great depths and supplies the ecosystem.

Climate change is making this process increasingly difficult, which is why the event is considered rare. Show more

A rare natural phenomenon occurred on Lake Garda at the beginning of April. For the first time in around 20 years, the water in Italy's largest lake at this popular tourist destination mixed completely down to the depths.

What appears unspectacular at first glance is of central importance for the ecosystem. During this so-called full circulation, oxygen-rich surface water reaches the bottom of the lake at a depth of around 270 meters. At the same time, nutrient-rich layers of water rise to the surface. This exchange is vital for the survival of fish, microorganisms and other creatures in the depths.

The event was triggered by strong northerly winds that passed over Trentino at the beginning of April. They ensured that the different layers of water were able to equalize - a prerequisite for complete mixing.

Exceptional timing according to experts

Normally, such a full circulation rarely occurs in Lake Garda. Its great depth and narrow, elongated shape make the process even more difficult. Added to this is climate change: warmer surfaces are increasingly preventing the temperature differences between the water layers from equalizing.

Experts therefore consider the fact that mixing was nevertheless successful this spring to be exceptional. At the same time, a comparison shows how rare the phenomenon has become: at Lake Constance, such complete mixing has recently failed to occur for the eighth year in a row.

The development comes at a delicate time for northern Italy. After an unusually dry March, many rivers are carrying significantly less water than usual. The tributaries to Lake Garda are also affected. How the situation develops further now depends heavily on the rainfall in the coming weeks.