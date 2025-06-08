Six of the eight Belle Epoque ships operated by the Lake Geneva shipping company CGN are no longer fit to sail. Keystone (Archivbild)

Six of the eight steamships operated by Lake Geneva Navigation are no longer fit to sail. The company needs 500 to 600 million francs - a rescue plan is to be presented to the shareholders.

The Lake Geneva shipping company Compagnie générale de navigation sur le Lac Léman (CGN) is in trouble.

Six of CGN's eight steamboats are no longer fit to sail. The ship "La Suisse", for example, has been lying on the quay for several days due to damage.

A rescue plan is to be presented to the shareholders by the end of the year. Show more

The Lake Geneva shipping company Compagnie générale de navigation sur le Lac Léman (CGN) needs CHF 500 to 600 million to renew its fleet and expand its services. A rescue plan is to be presented to shareholders by the end of the year.

"We need 150 million francs for the shipyard, 150 million for the Belle Epoque ships and 200 to 300 million francs to expand the public transport offer," said CGN Director General Vincent Pellissier on Sunday on the "19h30" program on French-speaking Swiss television RTS, the equivalent of the main Swiss German-language "Tagesschau" program on SRF.

3000 cancellations

Six of CGN's eight steamships are no longer fit to sail. The ship "La Suisse", for example, has been lying on the quay for several days due to damage. This incident has led to 3000 cancellations and inevitably to dissatisfaction. The accident involving the "Simplon" in the port of Cully VD had already caused a stir last year.

The rescue plan for CGN is to be presented to the shareholders by the end of this year. These include the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais, which hold 57 percent of the shares in the company, as RTS further reported.