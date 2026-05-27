After the successful "Artemis 2" mission, Nasa is continuing to fine-tune new plans for the moon. The head of the US agency makes big announcements. (archive picture) Keystone

The US space agency Nasa wants people to live on the moon permanently. To this end, it is pressing ahead with its plans at full speed.

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In the coming years, dozens of missions will bring landers, drones and human-controlled rover vehicles to Earth's satellite, as Nasa boss Jared Isaacman announced at a press conference. "America is returning to the moon - and this time to stay."

This year alone, there will be three unmanned missions to the moon, with the European Space Agency Esa also taking part in the third. The landers are to be built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin, the drones by Firefly Aerospace and the rovers by Astrolab and Lunar Outpost. From around the early 2030s, the lunar station - which, according to NASA, could be hundreds of square kilometers in size - should then be permanently habitable by humans.

Isaacman completely overturned lunar plans

Nasa boss Isaacman overturned the agency's lunar plans just a few months ago and announced the plan for a permanent human presence on Earth's satellite. The background to this is also the global competition in space. For years now, there has been a new race to the moon among space-faring nations. The USA's biggest competitor is China, which has set itself the goal of putting humans on the moon by 2030. Russia also intends to do this, but is struggling with delays due to economic difficulties.

In April, NASA's "Artemis 2" mission brought humans close to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen were launched from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida and then flew around the moon before returning to Earth and landing in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. During their flight, they traveled further away from Earth than humans had ever traveled before.