dpatopbilder - NASA's "Artemis-2" crew - NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and astronaut Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) - speak during a press conference. Photo: Ashley Landis/AP/dpa Keystone

According to the four astronauts, who were the first humans to be near the moon in more than 50 years, landing back on Earth felt like jumping backwards from a skyscraper.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"If you were to jump backwards from a skyscraper, it felt like that for five seconds - and it was wonderful," said US astronaut Victor Glover at the first press conference of the "Artemis 2" crew since returning from their lunar mission around a week ago. "I realized we were in a ball of fire."

When the hatch was opened after landing in the Pacific, she screamed with joy, said US astronaut Christina Koch. "It was pure excitement and just an emotional reaction from the bottom of my heart, not just to be back home, but also to have people come and help us out - just indescribable joy."

Spiritual support after landing - and gravity again

After they were taken to a ship, he then asked for a visit from the chaplain in charge there, said US astronaut Reid Wiseman. "When this man came in - I had never seen him before in my life, but I saw the cross on his collar and I burst into tears. It's just very hard to fully understand what we've just been through."

Since landing, there have been many medical examinations and meetings, in addition to time with family and friends, Wiseman continued. "We haven't had that pressure release yet. We haven't had time to think."

They still hadn't quite gotten used to life on Earth again, especially gravity, said US astronaut Christina Koch. "Every time I've woken up in the past few days, I've thought I was floating - and then had to convince myself that I wasn't." Once she was very surprised that a T-shirt she had let go of had fallen to the floor and wasn't floating.

"Started as friends, ended up as best friends"

The crew of the "Artemis 2" mission - in addition to Glover, Koch and Wiseman, the Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen - had flown around the moon in a kind of big eight and had gone further away from the Earth than anyone had ever gone before. After around ten days in space, the astronauts arrived back on Earth in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego last weekend as planned. "We are welded together forever," said Wiseman. "This is the closest people can come together who are not family. I'm here to tell the world: we launched as friends and came back as best friends."

The four astronauts were the first humans near the moon in more than 50 years. It was the second flight into space for Glover, Koch and Wiseman and the first for Hansen. Koch became the first woman on board a NASA moon mission, Glover the first non-white person and Hansen the first Canadian.

Preparations for "Artemis 3" are in full swing

Meanwhile, preparations for the next moon mission are already in full swing. "Artemis 3", which was originally scheduled to land a crew on the moon in 2028 at the earliest, is now set to take off next year at the request of new NASA chief Jared Isaacman, but will not land on the moon. Instead, the "Orion" capsule is to dock with one or two lunar landers on this mission in space.

A large part of the "Space Launch System" rocket system is to be deployed at the Cape Canaveral spaceport for further assembly as early as next week.

"In my personal opinion, they could put the Orion capsule for Artemis 3 on the Space Launch System tomorrow and launch it and the crew would be set up perfectly," said Artemis 2 astronaut Wiseman. "This vehicle has done that very well."