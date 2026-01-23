Following the deadly landslide near the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, authorities have confirmed 30 additional fatalities. These victims were identified through DNA testing, according to rescue workers in Pengshui County. On July 17, a landslide there buried residential buildings on a populated street.

This brings the death toll to 41, after authorities confirmed 11 deaths and 50 missing persons last Thursday. Rescue workers did not disclose how many people are still missing. Most recently, they came across a minibus buried in the rubble and discovered human remains both inside and around the wreckage.

At least ten residential buildings had been buried by the debris avalanche and massive boulders. According to media reports, residents had noticed rockfalls on the day of the disaster, prompting dozens of them to try to get to safety.

Accidents During the Rainy Season

About 1,100 people from the area were evacuated following the accident. Most of them were housed in hotels. Ten people were injured on the day of the landslide.

It is still unclear why thousands of cubic meters of earth and rock broke away from the slope. Heavy rain had recently fallen in the area, as well as in other parts of China. During the rainy summer months, deadly floods and landslides occur time and again in China. Just this past weekend, a flash flood at a vacation camp near the city of Dingxi in the province of Gansu, further north, claimed the lives of ten people. Twenty-three others were injured.