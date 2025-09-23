The police confirmed a report by tio.ch (Ticinonline) to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday evening about a vehicle hit by boulders in the Locarno district. The road between Locarno and Ponte Brolla was closed as a precautionary measure.
On Tuesday evening, the Alertswiss warning service reported further road closures in Ticino due to landslides and rockfalls - on the one hand near Tegna not far from Locarno in the Maggia Valley and on the other hand in the Pugerna/Caprino area opposite Lugano on Lake Lugano.