A vehicle was hit by a boulder in a district of Locarno. Bild: Webcam Locarno

There were landslides and rockfalls in Ticino on Tuesday evening. A vehicle was hit by a boulder in Solduno, a district of Locarno.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were landslides and rockfalls in Ticino on Tuesday evening.

In Solduno, a district of Locarno, a vehicle was hit by a boulder.

There are further road closures in Ticino. Show more

The police confirmed a report by tio.ch (Ticinonline) to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday evening about a vehicle hit by boulders in the Locarno district. The road between Locarno and Ponte Brolla was closed as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday evening, the Alertswiss warning service reported further road closures in Ticino due to landslides and rockfalls - on the one hand near Tegna not far from Locarno in the Maggia Valley and on the other hand in the Pugerna/Caprino area opposite Lugano on Lake Lugano.