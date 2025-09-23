  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Further road closures Landslides and rockfalls in Ticino - One vehicle hit

SDA

23.9.2025 - 22:10

A vehicle was hit by a boulder in a district of Locarno.
A vehicle was hit by a boulder in a district of Locarno.
Bild: Webcam Locarno 

There were landslides and rockfalls in Ticino on Tuesday evening. A vehicle was hit by a boulder in Solduno, a district of Locarno.

Keystone-SDA

23.09.2025, 22:10

23.09.2025, 22:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There were landslides and rockfalls in Ticino on Tuesday evening.
  • In Solduno, a district of Locarno, a vehicle was hit by a boulder.
  • There are further road closures in Ticino.
Show more

The police confirmed a report by tio.ch (Ticinonline) to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday evening about a vehicle hit by boulders in the Locarno district. The road between Locarno and Ponte Brolla was closed as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday evening, the Alertswiss warning service reported further road closures in Ticino due to landslides and rockfalls - on the one hand near Tegna not far from Locarno in the Maggia Valley and on the other hand in the Pugerna/Caprino area opposite Lugano on Lake Lugano.