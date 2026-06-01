In the cave drama in Laos, there is apparently new hope for two gold prospectors who are still missing. Rescuers have discovered a previously unknown entrance to the cave system where the men are believed to be.

HANDOUT - Rescue teams are at work to evacuate people trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province. Photo: Josh Richards/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reporting and only with full attribution to the above credit

Australian cave diver Josh Richards told the German Press Agency that he, together with soldiers and French cave expert Robin Cuesta, had found another opening in the mountain after a strenuous march through densely wooded terrain.

The hope comes at an unfavorable time. New heavy monsoon rains are making the work in the remote mountain region of Xaisomboun province more difficult. Almost two weeks ago, the masses of water flooded large parts of the cave system and trapped seven men underground.

Five of them have since been rescued. After specialists brought the first prospector out of the cave on Friday evening, the four remaining men surprisingly made it out on their own a day later. However, there is still no trace of two of the missing men - but according to the rescuers, there is a suspicion as to where they might be.

Noises from the depths

Richards explained that he had already abseiled down almost vertically through a narrow opening in the newly discovered access on Sunday in order to explore the surroundings. In doing so, he came across another hole that could possibly lead around 100 meters down into the vicinity of the chamber where the two missing persons are believed to be. It is not yet clear whether there is actually a connection.

Particularly noteworthy: during his exploration, he repeatedly struck the rock with a hammer. Sounds then came back from the depths. "It's not clear whether it was an animal or something else, but there are definitely unusual noises coming from down there." He added: "This is going to be a big day for all of us."

Originally, the emergency services had considered diving behind the chamber in which the five survivors were discovered. However, this route is considered extremely dangerous and involves claustrophobically narrow tunnels. "It's great that we've found another way in," said Richards. The previously planned route was "terrifying" and caused great fear for many of those involved.