On Monday morning, about a hundred spectators, defendants, and their attorneys appeared before the Zurich High Court for the appeal trial against former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz.

Pierin Vincenz, the former head of Raiffeisen, arrived at the High Court in his lawyer's small car. He declined to comment before the trial.

Economic Crimes Large Crowd Gathers for the Start of the Trial Against Pierin Vincenz in Zurich

The main defendant, Pierin Vincenz, arrived in a small car with his attorney. He appeared to be in good spirits as he entered the courthouse, but declined to comment.

The trial begins with general information and preliminary questions. The preliminary questions are expected to take the entire day. On Tuesday, the proceedings will continue with the questioning of Vincenz. Due to the scope of the case, the High Court has tentatively scheduled ten trial days. It is unclear when the verdict will be announced.

In April 2022, the Zurich District Court handed down harsh sentences in the first instance: Vincenz was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison without probation. His former business partner, Beat Stocker, was sentenced to four years in prison.